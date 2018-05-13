Highlighting the fate of the unemployed

With the release of ‘Donn Roste’, Mario Menezes highlights the future of well-educated and jobless youngsters. He shares with NT BUZZ that this tiatr is an appeal to the government to create new and better job opportunities

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Popular tiatr director Mario Menezes loves to present reality in his tiatr. He is a firm believer that messages should be conveyed on the current happenings of the society as it reaches the common people. In every tiatr that he produced and directed, he had a message to convey on the current happening of the society. He assured to maintain timeliness and relevance to the society in all his tiatrs.

This is the reason Mario keeps himself updated of the current affairs, and finds story in the news itself. This time he has found a story on education and employment which is a major problem faced by the youth in India. Like every other tiatr, he has revealed the story in an entertaining plot.

‘Donn Roste’, is about the unfortunate fate of those who are well-educated yet unemployed. Mario is a government servant himself and is known to the fact that youth are searching for jobs but there are rare employment opportunities in Goa.

‘Donn Roste’ can be translated literally as two roads. “When we are about to decide something important, we come across two roads in our life. One leads to the good and other to the bad. Similarly, our kids too have to decide and select one of these paths, when they are educated but unemployed,” Mario says.

It is irony that a highly-educated youngster does not get a job that satisfies him financially. If an engineer who pays lakhs of fees for his education gets an initial income of `10,000, he does not feel motivated to work there. Secondly, this amount cannot even cover up the amount that he poured into his fees. No individual in today’s times can run a family with the income of only `10,000 per month.

Mario has shown in his tiatr that it is difficult to get a government job because of vacancies, while private jobs do not pay anyone the amount that they deserve for their education. This indirectly affects those who seek better job opportunities. “The case is different abroad. Private companies there pay you higher salaries, and you do not feel the need to look for a better job to sustain your financial standard. Few companies outside Goa are willing to pay enough. In Goa, however, private companies pay too less to back up the needs of family,” opines Mario.

‘Donn Roste’ is a story of two well-educated brothers. One is an engineer and other is a BCom graduate. The parents put in all their efforts to educate their sons. The BCom graduate gets a government job, while the engineer remains jobless. His workless life makes him think of the vices that he wouldn’t otherwise think of. Unlike his brother, he starts believing that he is a failure and goes on the wrong path. On the contrary, his brother is well-settled and content to receive the income that he deserves for his education.

Mario knows the importance of education. By the time, a person completes his education he is almost 25 years old. If he thinks of getting married in a few years, he must have at least the basic amount in his pocket to run a family of his own. Thus he feels that a child studies intending to earn a good income but when he gets a way lesser than what he has studied for, he starts looking for a better opportunity. In cases where all jobs pay you the same, the child gets frustrated and gets into wrong things. “Goa is a place where there have been many cases of youth getting into drugs and alcohol. Unfortunately, most youth include those who have no job to do or are frustrated in life,” Mario mentions that when a well-educated person does not get a proper job, a drop out can expect the least for his employment future.

Mario has assured that ‘Donn Roste’ is relevant to everyone in the society. He has appealed to the government to create new and better job opportunities for youngsters, where they receive enough salary to run their house, so that they do not fall prey to the vices. To youth, he says that they should always be strong to think that they are not failures and give their best each time. They should understand the consequences of going on the wrong path and try to stay away from it. And Mario requests parents to support their children if they are well-educated but unemployed.

It is not the first time that tiatr has highlighted this topic. Time and again tiatrists have appealed to the government to create employment opportunities for the youngsters. However, Mario believes that situation has still not changed. He has seen how in his society, youth prefer to earn money through wrong means to run their families. This gets habitual to a level that they don’t find their dealings wrong.

Mario announces that he is more excited for his next tiatr ‘100 %’ where he will cast all the children of renowned tiatrists. Some children of tiatrists will be introduced in acting and singing in this tiatr, while some others have already begun their career in tiatr. “Audience expect to see the children of their favourite tiatrists perform. Hence, I thought of casting as many children of tiatrists as possible in my upcoming monsoon tiatr,” says Mario.

(Tiatr, ‘Donn Roste’ by Mario Menezes will have a silver jubilee show on May 18 at Ravindra Bhavan, Vasco 7.30 p.m.)