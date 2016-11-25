High On Goals, Low On Action Plans

BINAYAK DATTA

AN excellent, well-intended move, but quite evidently, ill-prepared and ill-timed! The demonetisation of high-value currencies, I realised, turned out to be one everybody was singing paeans on (leave out the implementation part). Excepting for some politicians and eminent economists who have promptly been junked as “anti-nationals”, the general multitude of businessmen, movie stars, saints and mortals, every single person on earth was in full throttles with praises for the note ban. In the end you were left wondering: who after all, was it, who really held any dirty cash, if at all!

Anyway, with the implementational harassments mostly now in a state of resigned acceptance, it could be worth its while to exchange a few notes on this admirable step, the government took against the twin menaces of counterfeit currency notes – and their grazing grounds of terror and drugs funding – and black money and its chief hunting grounds – the electoral fields, real estate, casinos and expensive events.

It will be worthwhile to study macro impacts on our economy.

Attack on nefarious activities

As far as the menace of counterfeit notes and consequent funding of terror and drugs are concerned, I am sure the demonetisation will deal a body blow to these nefarious activities for some time, till counterfeiting regains its proportions, unless effectively checked.

I have a different view however, on the black money angle. A World Bank report suggests 22 per cent of our economy is black – the highest being Russia (44 per cent) and the lowest is the US (9 per cent). It is serious! To check black money there has to be, in my view, a set of actions from: 1) the tax rates – a reduction will see a larger deposit and slower re-accumulation, once the undeposited notes are destroyed; 2) the investigation and the adjudication for persons who do not deposit, but exhibit visible expenditures in gold, real estates, casinos etc; 3) fostering a cashless existence; and finally sustaining the gains.

From my experience of the quality of homework done in the first leg, which was the note-ban step itself, I am honestly, quite apprehensive of the quality of preparations for stages that follow! Our penchant for big-bangs and dhamakas, nearly always entail generous doses of jugaar as preparations! I am not sure for example, whether the penalties of 200 per cent is a good idea; in my reading, the law does not seem to support this easily.

The second logical step is the investigation and adjudication in case of disputes on assessments. I think there is a lot of cynicism on this – how serious will it be? Just look at the multitude of corruption related cases in limbo for years. I hope fast tracks have been laid for this. Thirdly, what roadmap for migration towards cashless life? Finally, how do we plan to sustain the gains? Why not sound the alarms on abrupt and disproportionate growth in money circulation? What actions have been taken to keep corruption and black money generation under controls, deterrents for hawala and benami; and most importantly how to expedite electoral reforms; and yes, what about the Lokpal? Why should you require “permissions” for investigating government officials?

I am afraid without a well-thought-out plan, a few sporadic actions here and there could be good for show, but would not yield significant results.

Macro impacts on economy

According to recent numbers, around Rs 5 lakh crore have been deposited till now of Rs 15 lakh crore in the market. I have heard loyalists in social media cheering at this “achievement” and how citizens now will finally get their long-cherished Rs 15 lakh each in their bank accounts! It is not coming! On the contrary, the notes that are deposited are to be replaced. The ones that are held back (the target for the government is Rs 3 lakh crore I understand) will logically be a mixture of black-but-genuine currency and black-and-counterfeit ones, outside the RBI’s counts. The RBI perhaps would put this “lost” money (the in-count part), in a “demonetisation reserve” and may use this reserve to pay dividends to the government.

The RBI pays about Rs 70,000 crore dividends to the government each year, may be for some years they would stagger the amounts suitably – difficult to say at this stage. Expenditures on infrastructure by the government from out of this dividend will bring growth and ensure jobs, instead of setting off inflationary reactions to take care against sudden dilation of money supply following the currency constrictions for six months. But, as I said, the tax rates have to be cut, the tax net widened and the repo be lowered as well. But all this has to follow planned timelines. Couldn’t understand why we signed a Swiss protocol now in 2016 for automatic exchange of information starting 2018. Won’t the hidden treasures move around?

But there are immediate severe downsides to plug – and I hope the government has plans to deal with these as well: the speeds and capacities of RBI’s note-printing facilities to print all of those 16 billion notes by December is a challenge and we are already trailing schedules. In the industrial scenario, corrections in road transportation, real estate and rural agrarian sectors have to be catalysed immediately, otherwise overall growths could be severely impaired.

Timing of the move

My last point is on the timing of the step. These moves are best done by a government, in my view, on the 1st year of assuming office rather than midterm. This was supposed to be the ‘consolidation phase’ for this government and it should have now concentrated on the effects from the good monsoon, the OROP and the Pay Commission-induced increase in consumption and putting the GST on tracks, so that in the ‘renewal phase’, viz by the end of next year, they would be ready for the next innings!

The rigours of this mahayagna took more than 33 precious lives – some loyal voices were heard claiming these were “accidental deaths” – my point is: this is serious – and there’s no time for chest thumping and ‘kadak’ war-of-words. Let’s be sensitive and deliver our promises!