High drama precedes acceptance of Deepak’s nomination for Shiroda

Ponda: High drama was witnessed at Deputy Collector’s Office at Ponda on Friday, when nomination papers of MGP president Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar, who is the party’s candidate for the Shiroda by-election, were kept on hold during the nominations scrutiny following objection from BJP candidate Subhash Shirodkar and Forward Democratic Labour Party candidate Harishchandra Naik.

After a two-hour long meeting and hearing in the evening, Deputy Collector and Returning Officer Kedar Naik accepted the nomination of Dhavalikar by dismissing the objections raised by both the candidates.

According to the Returning Officer, BJP candidate Shirodkar and Forward Democratic Labour Party candidate Naik had objected to the candidature of Dhavalikar for the Shiroda bypoll.

In his objection, Shirodkar claimed that Dhavalikar’s nomination was incorrect, as the papers were signed by working president of the party (MGP) and not the president or the secretary. Naik had objected to Dhavalikar’s nomination claiming that the MGP had already merged with the BJP, as two of its legislature wing members had joined BJP. Naik’s claim was that MGP no longer existed.

Countering the objection raised by Shirodkar, Dhavalikar’s lawyer argued that working president and president of the party (MGP) enjoy the same power as per the party constitution. He also provided a copy of the constitution and based on that, the Returning Officer dismissed the objection.

In the case of objection raised by Naik, the Returning Officer said that as per the notification of the Election Commission of India, MGP stands as a registered and recognised state political party. Following the merger of the splinter group of the party with BJP, the Election Commission has not conveyed anything about derecognition of the MGP as a party, he said.

The Returning Officer also claimed that just because two-thirds of the assembly members of the party had merged themselves with another party, the remaining members of the party do not get automatically added to the splinter group. The original party will remain an existing party and its remaining members cannot be forced to join the splinter group, he said. On this basis, the Returning Officer dismissed the objection raised by Naik and pronounced that the candidature of Dhavalikar stands accepted for the Shiroda bypoll.

The objections were raised around 11 am during the scrutiny of the nomination forms and considering the objections, nomination papers of Dhavalikar were kept on hold. Later, the hearing was fixed around 4 pm in the presence of all the parties. The hearing lasted till 5.30 pm and around 6 pm, the order was pronounced by the Returning Officer.

Following the order, Dhavalikar expressed that some parties in the state are trying to finish the MGP, as they are scared of the party’s growth. “Secondly, some candidates are very much aware that MGP is winning the Shiroda seat and considering it, they are trying to pull out my candidature from the bypolls,” he said.

