High command culture could erode AAP support base

PANAJI

As the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has been beset with ‘upheavals’, the people in Goa are having a second thought on support to the party. The common contention has been opposition to the high command culture from Delhi.

Recently AAP leaders from Saligao, Jayesh Salgaonkar and Prakash Bandodkar and the entire team of the Pilerne Citizens Forum joined Goa Forward.

Congress’ South Goa executive committee member Anthony Rodrigues has made public his intentions of joining the regional party.

Bandodkar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the people who the forum has been opposing for years for their involvement in drawing up the contentious Regional Plan 2021 have become AAP leaders and that local leadership has no say in that party.

He said, “We supported the AAP because we had seen a common cause as we have been fighting for the village. But every time we want to discuss the regional plan or the Investment Promotion Board, we are directed towards the people coming from Delhi who know nothing about local issues.”

He stated that while the AAP has been creating a buzz the party does not have a local block or constituency setup in place.

“We had hopes, but now we have realised that these people who come from Delhi, they love Goan land and not Goans and their issues… When we asked the same questions to Goa Forward leaders they said that our demand for de-notifying the RP 2021 is a valid demand and that they stand by it… we decided to support Goa Forward,” he added.

Salgaonkar, who is former district vice-president of the Congress and former chairman of the North Goa zilla panchayat, said that members were not being considered in decision-making and their consent not taken even for crucial decisions such as changing the district committee.

“All decisions come from Delhi based on the opinion of a few party leaders, without taking into consideration local sentiments. I felt there was a need for local say when crucial decisions are taken,” he said.

On the other hand, Rodrigues said that when several states across the country are successfully being ruled by regional parties why Goa could not be ruled by a state party.

“I appreciate Vijay Sardesai’s leadership and after consulting my voters, I have decided to join Goa Forward and looking forward to contest from Velim,” he added.

Stating that the people of the state should be the high command, Goa Forward president Prabhakar Timble said the idea of ‘regionalistic’ is gaining grassroots support.

“We stand for Goa, gao (village), Goenkar and Goenkarponn. Earlier, parties were regional but they were not regionalistic… we are a movement for the Goenkars worldwide,” he said, adding that “Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party today is just a family enterprise, though at one point of time it was a regional party”.

On the entry of the AAP in Goa’s political scenario, he said the party wanted to create a buzz and Arvind Kejriwal being a Chief Minister of a state is expected to draw crowd as people expect to hear something from a state Chief Minister.

“However, the AAP attraction has been on the wane because it is Kejriwal-centric,” he added.

Timble said that his party intends to contest 20 assembly seats, but would like to have an alliance with the Congress.

“The motive of the alliance will be only to change political power from the BJP, and we are taking a cautious approach towards that,” he said.