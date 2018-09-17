Hero Motocorp launches Xtreme 200R in Goa

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp Ltd, launched its new premium motorcycle, the Xtreme 200R in Goa market recently. The Xtreme 200R is priced at Rs 89,900 and is available for sale at all Hero MotoCorp dealerships in the state.

In keeping with its commitment to bring technologically superior and youthful products to the market, the company launched the Xtreme 200R, which is the first among the new range of the brand’s premium motorcycles slated for launch this year. According to the company, the Xtreme 200R while providing the thrill of riding keeps the focus on safety with anti-lock brake system (ABS), thereby becoming the first motorcycle in its category to offer ABS as a standard safety feature.

The Xtreme 200R is positioned strategically at the epicenter of the premium space. It is said to deliver useful real world performance with a range of premium features, thus providing an appealing overall package to a very diverse and wide range of customers. The new bike with its muscular and aggressive styling exudes a roadster stance. It is powered by a BS-IV compliant 200cc air-cooled engine and comes packed with intuitive technology. The riding ergonomics are said to be perfect and capable of delivering exceptional performance to the rider.

In performance and technology, the air-cooled engine produces a maximum power output of 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm and maximum torque of 17.1 NM @ 6500 rpm. It thus offers abundant power and torque across the rev bands. The bike races from 0-60 km/h in 4.6s seconds only and reaches a top speed of 114 km/h. The engine also features additional balancers to ensure smooth power delivery by cutting first order vibrations.

For looks and ergonomics, there is nothing to beat the Xtreme 200R. The frame is lightweight yet stiff and offers precise handling in tight corners and utmost stability at high speeds. The carefully tuned ergonomic-riding triangle between the handlebar, seat and foot-pegs provide perfect balance of agility and comfort.

In style the new bike is a real head-turner with its muscular stance and aggressive styling.

The bold fuel tank, sporty headlight, eyebrow-shaped LED pilot lamps and LED tail lamp with guide lights, sporty digi-analogue information cluster and attractive dual-tone graphics add to the striking and distinct appeal of the motorcycle. In addition, the bike features a newly designed contoured seat for improved ergonomics and seating comfort for rider and pillion.

Adding to the style-quotient are the five exciting dual-tone color schemes, panther black with silver, black with red, charcoal grey with orange and techno blue.

In addition to the impressive design and style elements, the motorcycle also comes with a host of safety features, such as 276 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc brakes and a standard ABS system. The 37mm broad front fork ensures precise control while the 7-step adjustable Mono-shock suspension technology offers superior ride handling, cornering stability while adding to the style quotient.

The 17” 130/70 wide rear radial tire with performance tread pattern ensures enhanced road grip, cornering confidence and better braking control under all conditions.