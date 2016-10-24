Help & Help Charitable Trust hosts a Concert by Rexband

Help & Help Charitable Trust has organised a music performance by internationally-acclaimed music band ‘Rexband’ on October 29 and October 30 at St Michael Church grounds, Taleigao and at Our Lady of Rosary Church grounds, Navelim respectively at 6:30 p.m.

In response to the call of Pope Francis to celebrate this year as the Extraordinary Jubilee Year of Mercy, the Rexband has produced and presented the highly praised concert titled ‘Celebrating His Mercy’. This has been performed in different parts of the world including a performance at the World Youth Day in Poland in July, in the presence of Pope Francis. ‘Rexband’ is a 15-member catholic band of the Jesus Youth Movement. They have performed over 500 concerts world-wide and have been the only band from the Indian subcontinent to be invited for the World Youth Day performances since 2002.

In the late 80s and early 90s, a group of young musicians experienced a life-changing encounter with Jesus through the Jesus Youth Movement, which prompted many of them to ask God how they could use their talent in music and theatre to reach out to the youth. The answer for them was REXBAND, a musical outreach of Jesus Youth that has today grown into a worldwide ministry of over 25 artistes with a distinctive talent in music and theatre. Rexband reaches out to today’s youth using styles of the new generation through music albums, live performances and encounter programs.

The signature sound of Rexband is a fusion of ethnic and contemporary elements. The band believes that music becomes relevant only when its quality and message brings about a change of attitude, hence, besides stage shows, the band also spends time in animating retreats for musicians, conducting skill development programs for budding talents and ministering at Jesus encounter programs for youth.

The 2-3 hour Rexband live shows are designed to integrate diverse styles of music, choreography, songs, skits, sharing and short theatre performances. The songs area often a mixture of Rexband compositions and popular Christian music. Most of the Rexband songs are set to choreographed movements, making them more attractive to the youth. A team of dancers with the group helps to add dynamism to the love performances of the band.

Organisers, Help & Help Charitable Trust, has organised the Rexband concert in Goa as a fund-raiser, is a registered non-profit organization which provides material, moral and monetary support to institutions serving the needy, such as homes for the aged, orphanages, hospitals, homes and schools for the physically and mentally challenged, the destitute, slum dwellers, prison inmates and many others irrespective of their religious or ethnic status.

Founder of the trust, Savio Fernandes says, “Rexband is well-known band from Chennai. Their sound, music, lyrics is qualitative. People should attend the concert to experience it. It is a fund-raiser and we can reach out to many needy people through the fund we collect.”