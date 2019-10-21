Hellaro, Uyare find place in Debut Competition Section

NT NETWORK

Gujarati period film, ‘Hellaro’ (2019) and Malayalam drama film, ‘Uyare’ (2019) will be the Indian entries in the Debut Competition Section of the forthcoming 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India, to be held in Goa from November 20.

IFFI, which has been a launch pad to several filmmakers over the past 50 years, aims to bring out the best first-time filmmakers of the year through this section.

Algerian film ‘Abou Leila’ directed by Amin Sidi-Boumedine, Korean film ‘Romang’ by LEE Chang-geun, Romanina film ‘Monsters’ by Marius Olteanu, US film ‘My Name is Sara’ by Steven Oritt, and woman filmmaker Eva Cool’s ‘Cleo’ are the other films, which have made it to the Debut Competition Section, this year.

The National Award-winning film, ‘Hellaro’ by Abhishek Shah and Malayalam film, ‘Uyare’ by

Manu Ashokan are the Indian films competing for the award for the Best Debut Feature Film of a director, at the

IFFI 2019.

Both Shah and Ashokan have made their directorial debut with these respective films.

The award carries silver peacock, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10,000,00 to be given to a feature film that reflects a new paradigm in motion pictures, in terms of aesthetic, technique or technological innovation.