Hectic lobbying on for sarpanch, deputy posts in Salcete

MARGAO: As the day of oath taking approaches, the newly-elected members of panchayats in Salcete have gone into a huddle for forming ruling panels and choosing sarpanchas and deputy sarpanchas.

Sources informed that MLAs, ZP members and even former MLAs are making moves to mobilise the new panchayat members in getting on to their side and choosing the

sarpanchas.

For many MLAs, it has become a matter of prestige to form their panels in the panchayats and subsequently strengthen their hold at grassroots level.

Meetings after meetings are being held among the newly-elected members in the villages of Loutolim, Raia and Camorlim to form the ruling

panels.

Sources informed this reporter that a panch, elected from Rassaim with 344 votes of the total 622, Inacinho Fernandes, is the frontrunner for the post of sarpanch. If all works out, he will be formally elected sarpanch of the village panchayat of Loutolim.

However, interestingly, a few of the members are mobilising support for another candidate, former sarpanch Xavier Fernandes of Rassaim to run the panchayat. The picture is unclear since the woman members will also play an important role in the formation of the panchayat body.

In the village of Raia, seven members of the total eleven are women and it is still unclear whether former sarpanch Esmeralda Gomes will be elected as new sarpanch, the post which is reserved for a woman, or an experienced member Zelia Fernandes will take the driver’s seat, or a fresh face will take over the village reigns. Sources informed that with three-four women members staking claims to the post of sarpanch, the male panchas have a limited role and the present lot of elected panchas comprises supporters of Francisco Sardinha, Aleix Reginaldo Lourenco and

AAP.

In Camorlim, former sarpanch Basilio Fernandes is expected to be elected for the fourth time. However, the real picture will be known on Monday, the day the process of electing sarpanchas will commence.

In Rachol, former sarpanch, who is now government-appointed administrator, Joseph Vaz, has lost his grip since his four other penal members lost the

election.

The four-time sarpanch is now likely to take backseat with the opposition unlikely to support him to form the panchayat yet again.