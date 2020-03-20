Heavy vehiclesbetween Belagavi, Goa banned

Panaji: The Karnataka government has banned the movement of passenger vehicles like maxicab, all heavy vehicles like contract carriage, stage carriage, all India tourist buses from Belagavi district to Goa and Maharashtra and vice versa with immediate effect until further orders to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Belagavi district.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Belagavi district S B Bommanhalli, has prohibited the movement of passenger vehicles from Belagavi district to Goa and Maharashtra and also from Goa and Maharashtra to

the district.

Karnataka has sent a copy of the order to the personal secretary to Goa Chief Secretary and his counterpart in Maharashtra.

This will continue until further orders as per the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulation, 2020, the order says.