Heavy rain disrupts traffic on Goa-Belagavi road

Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on the Goa-Belagavi road on Tuesday, disrupting the traffic flow on the crucial Chorla ghat that links the two states of Goa and Karnataka.

The Chorla ghat road has been blocked after heavy rain in north Goa and parts of the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary resulted in landslide and trees getting uprooted on the Chorla ghat road section. According to information provided by police, the road has been closed for traffic, as many trees have been uprooted and a landslide has occurred on the road. Over 200 vehicles including passenger buses from Goa and Karnataka are held up on the ghat section.

A disaster management team along with fire tender and other machinery has been rushed to the spot and clearing of the road was in process till late night with the help of a JCB and other machinery.