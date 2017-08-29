Heavy Mumbai rains disrupt flights at Dabolim

VASCO: Several incoming and outgoing domestic flights from Mumbai and Goa were affected, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for hours together due to the heavy rains and bad weather conditions that prevailed in Mumbai on Tuesday.

As per information available from Dabolim airport director Bhupesh Chand Hans Negi, several incoming flights to Goa from Mumbai and vice versa were affected and delayed for several hours, stranding hundreds of passengers at the Dabolim airport.

Sources at the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that the runways at the domestic and international airport from where the domestic airlines operate from Mumbai to Goa were intermittently closed at different intervals throughout Tuesday due to poor visibility, affecting the flight schedules, as heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its adjoining areas. It was also informed that the prevailing bad conditions also forced several domestic airlines to change their schedule from time to time.

“As an impact of heavy rains in Mumbai, the arrival of domestic flights from Mumbai to Goa was delayed by one to two hours. However, no airline suspended operations,” Negi said. It was also stated that all flights from Goa to Mumbai were delayed due to the prevailing bad weather conditions and incessant rain in the nation’s commercial capital.

Stranded passengers at the Dabolim airport were provided facilities by the concerned airlines. It is understood that with the Mumbai Air Traffic Control permitting flights to operate from the Mumbai airport, all incoming flights to Goa started arriving in the evening. Similarly, the outgoing flights to Mumbai also commenced in the evening.

Meanwhile, train and bus services from Mumbai to Goa were also affected due to the heavy rains in Mumbai. NT