Heated arguments at Margao civic meet over sopo collection

MARGAO

Heated arguments and leveling of allegations of ‘setting’ among the councillors was witnessed at the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) on the controversial sopo collection issue. The ruling side has resolved to have an open bidding for the sopo collection from June 1, overruling the opposition, who demanded e-tendering of the whole process.

Confusion prevailed when the chairperson took up the sopo collection point of the agenda. She first read the report of the legal adviser, who clearly suggested that in order to safe guard the interest of the council, the council can go for seal tendering process. The chairperson said that she would prefer to go for open bidding with a condition that the bidder should have two years experience. This however annoyed the councillors.

Ketan Kurtarkar questioned the chairperson as to why she does not want the e-tendering process. There was chaos and confusion when Kurtarkar charged that there is a ‘setting’ with the opposition on the issue. This disturbed senior councillor Doris Teixeira and other councillors. The chairperson intervened and calmed the situation. The chairperson then resolved without much ado since majority of the councillors were at her side, to have an open bid for sopo collection. She also resolved to increase the upset price marginally, hoping that the income would be increased to Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh.

It was also resolved to study the black hole technology, a proposal given to the council by the ECHO properties private limited, to get rid of the Sonsoddo dump. The councillor has decided to visit the Bangalore site where the company has commenced the operation. Rupesh Mahatme suggested that the company officials should first conduct the soil testing of the dump before going ahead with the proposal.