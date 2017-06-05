Healthcare facility prime issue in Latambarsem

RAMESH SAVAIKAR | NT

BICHOLIM

Latambarsem village panchayat which comes under the Bicholim constituency has 9 wards in which 37 candidates are in the fray.

Ex- deputy sarpanch Babsaheb Rane who has been a panch member for the last 20 years is contesting from ward number 1 where there is a triangular contest.

Latambarsem has been a very stable panchayat for the last five years in which Shakuntalabai Rane was the sarpanch. The sarpanch is not contesting the panchayat elections this time.

Ex-panch member Mahadev Ghadi and Bablo Ghadi are both trying their luck from ward number 4and 6 respectively. Ward numbers 3 and 5 are reserved for women.

Out of the 37 candidates in fray most of the candidates are contesting the panchayat elections for the first time. The candidates have not brought out any special issues for the village but assured to carry out all round development if elected.

Political parties are not directly involved in the Latambarcem panchayat elections. However, candidates who are either BJP or Congress workers are contesting on their own party symbol. Only after the declaration of results will political parties make efforts to grab power by forming their ruling group.

The main demands of the villagers include better healthcare facility, crematorium, garbage collection, Sulabh Shauchalayas and playground. Toilets which were constructed in the past are in a pathetic condition and open defecation is rampant in the villages.

Farmers live in constant fear of crop damages caused by wild animals leading to huge losses.

The problem was brought to the notice of the government and forest department several times but nothing concrete has been done to tackle the issue.