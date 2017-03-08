Health officer takes stock of garbage, sewage issues in airport vicinity

VASCO: The health officer of Vasco Urban Health Centre Dr Rashmi Khandeparkar, on Wednesday, conducted a site inspection of the overflowing sewage from the sewage treatment plant (STP) and dumping of garbage in the vicinity of Dabolim airport, following complaints from residents of Assoi Dongri and surrounding areas.

Dr Khandeparkar said the health authorities found that the plastic bottles, garbage and other material have choked the drains near the airport.

The garbage, which is collected and dumped, attracts birds and it leads to bird-hit incidents, claimed Dr Khandeparkar.

She further alleged that there could be some problem with the sewage treatment plant of Airport Authority of India and due to which the sewage was overflowing in the drain, leading to spread of stink.

Dr Khandeparkar claimed that the health authorities have issued notices to the AAI over the sewage issue and that the matter has been brought to the notice of the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Gaurish Shankhwalkar

When asked, deputy collector Shankhwalkar said that there were complaints from the people regarding overflowing sewage from the STP which belongs to the AAI.

“The people of Assoi Dongri have complained that the sewage flows into the drain from the STP, posing a health hazard and it could lead to spread of viral diseases like malaria and dengue,” said Shankhwalkar.

There is also problem of garbage in the vicinity of the airport wherein it has been noticed that the garbage is not lifted at regular intervals. He said he would hold a joint meeting of all the stakeholders including the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), AAI, Mormugao Municipal Council, local panchayat and other authorities in order to resolve the issues pertaining to sewage and garbage.

“I have spoken to the AAI wherein they have assured to resolve the problem,” said Shankhwalkar, maintaining that if the issue is not resolved then he would convene a joint meeting of the stakeholders to initiate further necessary action.