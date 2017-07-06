Health Minister confirms positive swine flu case

PANAJI: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane Thursday confirmed that two patients have been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim and one case has been found to be positive for swine flu (H1N1) while the second case is a suspected one.

“At present, two patients are admitted in the GMC wherein one is confirmed for swine flu while the other one is just a suspected case. Both these patients are being given all the required treatment by the doctors and treatment is showing positive result,” said Rane.

He said that he held a meeting with Dean of Goa Medical College Dr Pradeep Naik and Medical Superintendent Dr Shivanand Bandekar to take stock of all the preparations to deal with this influenza.

“I have taken review of all the facilities at GMC to tackle the situation and we are fully prepared. There is no need to panic,” he said.

According to data provided by the Directorate of Health Services from January 2017 till date, 201 samples were tested out of which 51 were found positive for swine flu and four deaths have been reported so far this year.

Goa was worst affected by swine flu in the year 2015 wherein 19 deaths were reported and 193 people were affected by the flu. However, in 2016, only six samples were found to be positive and no death was reported.

As the cases have increased this year as compared to the last year, it is important for the government authorities to adopt all possible measures to control this deadly flu and for the public to take precautions and practice caution.