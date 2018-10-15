Health Minister backs Vijai

PANAJI: Extending his support to the announcement made by Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai on banning fish imports, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that the ban should be imposed till the Export Inspection Council (EIC) sets up its base in Goa. “I totally agree with Vijai on the decision which he has taken of banning fish imports. I feel that the ban period should be atleast 15 days so that by that time we can have the mechanism in place,” said Rane.

“We have roped in EIC and Quality Council of India along with other agencies that have been entrusted with the responsibility to keep a check on the quality of fish. I am in the process of identifying a suitable place for EIC, and only when EIC gets its office and laboratory in place, the ban should be lifted,” he said.

Rane said that the officials of EIC were already in Goa and he is scheduled to hold a meeting with them on Monday for the finalisation of the space, which is to be provided to them by the state government.