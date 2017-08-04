Health insurance to cover more medical procedures

NT NETWORK

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday assured the state legislative assembly that the government is considering modifications to the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana, a public health insurance scheme, which will include introducing additional medical procedures and bringing more hospitals under the ambit of the scheme.

Rane, replying to a related question from Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral, during the Question Hour in the state legislative assembly, said that the review of the scheme could witness addition of some more medical procedures under the same. “The government also desires to involve more hospitals in this scheme,” he added, pointing out that the government is presently negotiating with some good hospitals to include them in the DDSSY list.

Stating that the total number of people enrolled under DDSSY as on July 20, 2017, is 2.16 lakh, the Health Minister said that since the inception of the scheme, the total premium paid by government to the insurance company is Rs 52.51 crore. “Altogether, 7,346 claims have been settled as on July 20, 2017,” he added, pointing out that 29 claims have been rejected.

It was also maintained that although the government employees are not eligible for enrolment under the particular scheme, such a proposal is under government’s consideration.

Replying to a supplementary question, Rane said that the cataract surgeries are conducted by the government hospitals under a central scheme and, therefore, they cannot be brought under the DDSSY. The House was further assured that small call centres would be set up around the state to enlighten the patients as regards the medical procedures available in the particular hospitals.