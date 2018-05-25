Health director assaulted over pending dues of dialysis units

PANAJI: Director of health services Dr Sanjeev Dalvi on Thursday sustained head injuries after being attacked with a metal weapon in his office at Campal, Panaji, by a doctor over the issue of non-payment of pending bills.

The attacker has been identified as Dr R Venkatesh, who according to the information provided by the directorate of health services, has been running outsourced kidney dialysis facilities at the Hospicio Hospital and at the government hospital at Canacona.

Dr Dalvi sustained head injuries in the attack that took place at around 1.30 pm.

The health director, who profusely bled after the attack, filed a police complaint in the incident. After the attack, the accused jumped off the first floor of the building in an attempt to flee but fractured his leg.

The police said the accused restrained Dr Dalvi in his office at Campal and assaulted him with a metal spanner causing bleeding injuries to his head.

Dr Venkatesh also swore at the health director, the police said.

The injured health director was rushed to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, while the accused was locked up in a toilet after he was caught by the staff of the directorate of health services. Subsequently the accused tried to escape and jumped from the exhaust window that left him with leg fracture.

Dr Venkatesh told media persons that Dr Dalvi assaulted him when he went to ask him about the pending dues running into Rs 70 lakh.

“He (Dr Dalvi) said that Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told him not to pay. He is putting blame on Rane,” claimed Dr Venkatesh, who is also undergoing treatment at the GMC.

The police attached the spanner and also an empty plastic bottle in which the accused had allegedly brought petrol, which was emptied out by the assailant.

Incidentally, the CCTV in the building was non-functional at the time of the attack reportedly owing to disruption of power supply.

The police have registered an offence against Dr Venkatesh under IPC Section 341 (wrongful restraint), Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

PSI Utkrantrao Desai is investigating the case.