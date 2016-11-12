Healing with poetry

Tanya Mendonsa is a poet, writer and painter. After living 20 years in Europe, she returned to the river-laced village of Moira in Goa, where she wrote her first book of poetry, ‘The Dreaming House’ in 2009. She has now made the Nilgiri Mountains her home and was in Goa to release her second book of poetry, ‘All the Answer I shall ever get,’ to be released today, November 12, at Literati. In conversation with NT BUZZ she speaks about her poetry, her ancestral village, Moira and why poetry is slowly getting re-engaged in our lives

ARTI DAS | NT BUZZ

Q. This is your second book of poems. What is it about poetry or verse that inspires you?

Poetry is the most condensed form of writing…as such, one has to focus one’s mind to a fine point and filter one’s emotions down to the essence of feeling. It is also technically difficult, which is a continuous challenge. Also, it is a vocation. Apart from my book of memoirs, ‘The Book of Joshua,’ I write poetry naturally, as if it were my nature to do so. The poet Keats said, “Poetic craft is a sham. Poetry must come as naturally as leaves to a tree, or not at all.”

Q. You are also an artist. So, does your art inspire or take center stage in your poetry?

When one is an artist, one sees the world in a certain way and interprets landscapes – whether they are of nature or of people – in a different way. As I write a lot of nature poetry, this has influenced the way I see things and, therefore, the way I transmute that seeing into words. Painting has enriched my poetry, but poetry remains my deepest impulse.

Q. Your book, ‘All the Answer I shall ever get’ is based on two eternal themes: love and friendship and the power of the past. Can you briefly explain about these themes and what inspired you to write about them?

All the poems in my second collection have been written over a period of years —some of them even when I lived in Paris. I’ve found that it’s best to write a poem after one has digested everything that has influenced or struck one – and that includes experiences of extreme sorrow and extreme joy.

Of course, the past is something that takes the longest to digest and assimilate. Love and friendship are, for me, the most important strands in my life – the stronger they are, the more delicately one has to handle them as well as the people who inspire these feelings.

Q. The painting on the book cover of a small girl looks very interesting. Is it your painting and what’s the story behind it?

It is a painting of my adored niece, Mallika Vaznaik, which I did of her when she was about three years old – she’s now 21! She’s also my soulmate and in many ways my muse – we learn from each other.

Q. For an artist solitude is important and is it the reason that you moved to Goa from Europe and then to Nilgiris? Also does shifting of base help an artist?

Yes, indeed. I’ve moved farther and farther away from metropolises in the past 40 years. I think that moving from one place to another is always an inspiration but, at some point, one stays longer in each place. I have to say here that, without my brilliant artist husband Antonio E Costa, I would have moved very little, as I lack his spirit of adventure…so, in a way, it’s he who has helped me to first paint and then write!

Q. When you moved to Moira in Goa you mentioned that it was like home coming. So, what motivated you to the Nilgiri Mountains? Is Goa no more that place which used to be?

I will always feel a sense of homecoming when I am in Goa, especially my ancestral village of Moira which, to me, remains the perfection of beauty….so much so that I have never returned to it after I left. I want to keep that perfect memory intact, and I walk its familiar pathways each day in my mind. It was really the disappearance of an old way of life that I loved that made me move, although I often return.

Q. Speaking about poetry, it is not as popular as compared to prose or a book? But, now there is slow and steady interest emerging for poetry. How you look at this change?

Never has it been more difficult for a new poet to be published as it is today, because the few established publishing houses are cutting down drastically on something that doesn’t pay, like poetry. My publishers, Harper Collins, have just lost their brilliant chief editor, Karthika VK, who fought to publish poetry.

Conversely, never, at any time, has so much poetry been written – one only has to go online to discover this. People seem to feel a desperate need of the healing powers of poetry in the frantic world of the 21st century, where so few things make sense.

(Harper Collins Publishers India and Literati are hosting launch of the book on poetry, ‘All The Answer I Shall Ever Get’ by Tanya Mendonsa on November 12 at 7 p.m. at Literati, Calangute. The author will be in conversation with Suhas Shilker. The event is open to all.)