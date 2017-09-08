Headland-Sada youth caught while waiting to deliver ganja

VASCO: Mormugao police on late Thursday night arrested Bibhuti Kanhar (28), a resident of Headland-Sada and a native of Odisha for allegedly possessing 360 grams of ganja, worth Rs 36,000.

As per available information, a team led by police inspector Pravin Kumar Vast along with police sub-inspectors Sajith Pillai and Melito Fernandes besides police constables Ajit Parab, Sainath Naik, Dhiraj Mane, Vinod Kumta, M Nadaf and Sanjay Gawde, laid a trap and raided a place near the Canara Bank ATM, close to MPT’s administrative office at Headland-Sada at around 11.20 p.m.

He was caught red-handed with 360 grams of ganja, worth Rs 36,000, the police said. The police disclosed that the youth was waiting for customers and was supposed to deliver the ganja to them. The police in this connection have recovered cash of Rs 1,050 from the possession of the youth. The Mormugao police have obtained five days police custody of the arrested person. Police sub-inspector Pillai is investigating under the supervision of PI Vast.