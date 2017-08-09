HC upholds 10-yr jail term for 5 Nepalis in drugs case

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has upheld sentence against accused in a drugs case.

The five appellants, Kumari Peram Pun, Maya Bhim Bahadur, Dilkumari Dilbahadur Thapa, Bhim Bahadur and Dhibilal Jaysingh Budha from Nepal were convicted and sentenced by special judge, NDPS court, Mapusa for offences punishable under Section 20 (b) (ii) (C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, as they were individually found in illegal possession of commercial quantity of charas.

The appellants have been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for ten years and directed to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, or in default to suffer rigorous imprisonment for six

months.

The High Court observed that the prosecution witnesses by their unimpeached, clear, trustworthy evidence have substantiated conducting of raid and seizure of contraband from the appellants at the relevant time. Since the prosecution has proved that the appellants were found in possession of commercial quantity of charas or contraband in contravention of provisions of NDPS Act, the presumption under Section 54 of the NDPS Act comes into play, as the appellants failed to give satisfactorily account for having possessed such contraband. The presumption, under Section 54 of the NDPS Act could not be rebutted by the appellants and, therefore, it can be safely concluded that the appellants have committed an offence under the NDPS Act.

The High Court single judge, Justice Prithviraj K Chavan observed, “The trial court in the impugned judgment has correctly and properly appreciated all the facts, circumstances and evidence on record and reached a correct conclusion by holding the appellants guilty of the offence punishable under Section 20 (b) (ii) (C) of the NDPS Act. I, therefore, do not see any reason to interfere with the impugned judgment. Consequently, the appeals stand dismissed.”