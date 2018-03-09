HC stays felling of trees at Mopa airport site

PANAJI: The High Court of Bombay at Goa has stayed tree cutting at the proposed Mopa Greenfield airport site till the appeal of an NGO, Federation of Rainbow Warriors, is heard and decided by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, which is the appellate authority.

The forest department had on March 5 dismissed the appeal filed by the NGO challenging the permission granted by the deputy conservator of forests North Goa for felling 21,703 trees for the construction of Mopa airport.

The appeal was dismissed on the grounds that the case was already being heard by the National Green Tribunal. The High Court has given four weeks’ time for the appellate authority to decide on the matter.

In the petition before the High Court, the NGO said that the permissions granted by the deputy conservator of forests (North Goa Division) were grossly in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

Members of the petitioner society have raised the issue that unidentified forests exist within the project site before the North Goa Forest Division Committee, of which the Deputy Conservator of Forests (North Goa Division) is a member, but no visits have been made to ascertain whether any forest exists on the project site.

The petition also states that the number of trees were counted ten years ago and it was 90,000, and even if the number of trees has been reduced to 21,703 as mentioned in the permission letter, it clearly indicated existence of unidentified forests within the project site, which should have been identified and surveyed and demarcated before any permissions could be granted.

In the petition it was pointed that any permission for felling of trees in an area for construction of an airport project cannot be a mechanical act, but must be preceded by application of mind by the tree officer.

A member of the NGO said that the conservator of forests as well as the principal chief conservator of forests refused to entertain the concern of the activists that trees were being felled haphazardly without being marked and sans supervision by the department.