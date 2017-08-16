HC questions Amit Shah’s meet at Dabolim airport

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A division bench of the High Court of Bombay at Goa comprising Justice G S Patel and Justice Nutan Sardessai, while hearing a petition related to BJP national president Amit Shah’s public meeting at the Dabolim airport on July 1, sought to know why preferential treatment was accorded to Shah.

The High Court said that it would pass appropriate orders on August 21.

Refusing to accept the submission made by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) that Shah’s meeting was spontaneous, the High Court on Wednesday questioned as to how there was a podium, sofas, red carpet and sound system at the venue, if that meeting was not a pre-planned one.

Questioning the AAI on whether such a privilege to hold such a function at the Dabolim airport was earlier ever given to anyone else, Justice Patel sought to know whether he would be allowed to hold his son’s birthday party at the airport.

Stating that probably for the first time ever a public meeting was organised by a political party on July 1, 2017, within the high-security precincts of an airport when the Goa BJP held a public meeting addressed by its party national president Amit Shah at the Dabolim airport, Adv Aires Rodrigues in his petition has sought directions to ensure that the rule of law is upheld by holding an inquiry for fixing the responsibility and taking action in accordance with law against the organisers and those responsible for that public meeting held in violation of law.

Submitting photographs of Amit Shah’s public meeting at the airport, the petitioner, has in his petition, further stated that the BJP, which organised that public meeting, on one hand falsely claimed that all necessary permissions to hold that public meeting were obtained while at the same time also stated that the meeting was not pre-planned but was spontaneous.

Meanwhile, reacting to the observations made by the Panaji bench of the High Court of Bombay at Goa, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Shantaram Naik said that BJP national president Amit shah and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should be arrested for criminal trespass for encroaching on the Dabolim airport premises and for violation of Defence of India Act for trespassing into land in occupation of the Navy.

“It is shocking that ex-Defence Minister has no regard for the Defence of India Act. It was a well-planned meeting and, therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to book Amit shah and Manohar Parrikar and arrest them immediately from criminal trespass for encroaching,” said Naik.

He also demanded that all the prominent leaders of the BJP who were present for the meeting should also be booked, as they were also a part of the organising team.