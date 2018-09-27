HC pushes for construction debris management in state

PANAJI: Placing the responsibility on secretaries of panchayats and chief officers of municipal councils to ensure that its orders on construction debris management are not violated in the respective bodies’ jurisdiction, the High Court of Bombay at Goa has observed that if the local bodies encounter any logistical difficulties, they shall forthwith bring the same to notice of the concerned state authorities.

The High Court also observed that the state shall lay emphasis, as far as possible, on recycling and using the demolition/construction waste. The state will give wide publicity in various forms of media to these initiatives, so as to involve the citizens in recycling of construction debris. The directions of the High Court came during a hearing of a group of petitions related to waste disposal in the state.

“The state shall set up a committee within three months or entrust the work to a particular department or officers to study the guidelines issued for use of construction and demolition waste and the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 to recommend steps as envisaged under the Rules and the documents as applicable in the state in addition to the circulars already issued,” the High Court observed.

The High Court also said that the identification of the dumping sites by the state should be as far as possible to avoid any inconvenience to the residents in the vicinity.

The High Court has directed the director of Urban Development and the Director of Panchayats to ensure strict compliance of the circulars issued by them that the construction debris in the jurisdiction of the local bodies, including the corporation/municipalities will have to be deposited at the designated sites. The High Court observed that the Director of Panchayats shall ensure strict enforcing of the circulars issued that the village panchayats will clear the construction debris and demolition waste and deposit the same at the designated sites.

The High Court has placed the responsibility on the director of Panchayats and the Direction of Municipal Administration to take necessary deterrent action in case there is non-compliance of the directions issued to the local bodies by them.

The High Court has said that the state shall ensure that the mechanism that it has evolved to bring construction debris to the designated site and then using the same in the construction is monitored by entrusting the task of supervision, either to one officer or a specified department.

The High Court has directed the Director of Panchayats to submit a report to it, after personally conducting an enquiry into the role played by the Merces panchayat in respect of the orders issued by it and on the issues highlighted by the petitioner.