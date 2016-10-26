HC petitioned against renewal of casino licence

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

An advocate has moved the High Court of Bombay at Goa over the move by the state government to renew and grant an offshore casino licence to Golden Globe Hotels Private Ltd.

Advocate Aires Rodrigues has in his petition sought the recall of the order passed by the High Court on August 1, 2016 which was passed after a statement was made by Additional Advocate General to the court which is allegedly contrary to the official records.

Rodrigues has also drawn the High Court’s attention to a cabinet decision taken by the Goa government in 2014 not to renew expired casino licences.