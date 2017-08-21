HC orders status quo on change in NGT jurisdiction of Goa

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has taken suo motu cognisance of shifting of Goa’s jurisdiction from the Pune bench of the National Green Tribunal to Delhi, and has ordered status quo.

The High Court passed an interim order directing status quo and asked the authorities not to transfer any Goa files on NGT related cases till the next hearing on September 5.

According to the MoEF’s August 10 notification, Goa that had been under the jurisdiction of the west zone along with Gujarat and Maharashtra, has now been shifted to the north zone in Delhi.

Gujarat and Maharashtra continue to be in the west zone, whose bench is based in Pune.

The shifting of Goa’s NGT jurisdiction to Delhi has irked environmentalists and legal experts, who have questioned the intention of the government.