HC orders status quo on change in NGT jurisdiction of Goa

Posted by: nt August 22, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the promoters of the grounded  Lucky Seven casino vessel to remove it from the Miramar beach on top priority so that the vessel does not create serious environmental damage to the beach.

The 75-metre-long offshore casino vessel MV Lucky Seven, which run  grounded on the Miramar beach a month ago, has now developed a 12-metre-deep crack at its bottom.

The High Court asked the company to make sure that it does not become another River Princess.

The engine room, located below the main deck and below the waterline, is filled with seawater. The two propellers  broke down and are stuck in sand. The tanks of the vessel are flooded with water as a result of which the vessel is sinking on its one side.

The High Court of Bombay at Goa had allowed the  MV Lucky Seven, promoted by Golden Globe Hotel  Private Limited, to enter  the Mandovi, but wanted it be inspected first. The vessel had been waiting to enter the  Mandovi since May 19 after the government decided to renew the expired licence.

 

