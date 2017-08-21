HC orders status quo on change in NGT jurisdiction of Goa

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the promoters of the grounded Lucky Seven casino vessel to remove it from the Miramar beach on top priority so that the vessel does not create serious environmental damage to the beach.

The 75-metre-long offshore casino vessel MV Lucky Seven, which run grounded on the Miramar beach a month ago, has now developed a 12-metre-deep crack at its bottom.

The High Court asked the company to make sure that it does not become another River Princess.

The engine room, located below the main deck and below the waterline, is filled with seawater. The two propellers broke down and are stuck in sand. The tanks of the vessel are flooded with water as a result of which the vessel is sinking on its one side.

The High Court of Bombay at Goa had allowed the MV Lucky Seven, promoted by Golden Globe Hotel Private Limited, to enter the Mandovi, but wanted it be inspected first. The vessel had been waiting to enter the Mandovi since May 19 after the government decided to renew the expired licence.