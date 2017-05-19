HC notice to govt over KFD

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has issued notice to state government and others in a case related to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as ‘Monkey Fever’.

The High Court has also directed the state of Goa and others to file affidavit on remedial steps taken by them as well as proposed to be taken by them in future for eradication and control of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD).

The petition, which is filed by Rohan Joshi from Bicholim, states that the epidemic of KFD was detected in some patients. Except for vaccination of the infected people, the state government has not been making sufficient efforts for control of the epidemic. It is estimated that there are around 50,000 monkeys in Sattari alone.

The petition also states that no efforts are made by the state government for curling of monkey population and no provision is made for payment of compensation to the next of the kin of victims as well as the hospitalised patients.

The petition also prays for issue of appropriate directions to the state government for payment of compensation to the victims and / or the next of kin of the deceased in case of death as well as injuries.