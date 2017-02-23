HC introduces online payment of court fees 

PANAJI: The High Court of Bombay at Goa has introduced online payment of court fees, in co-ordination with the government of Goa and National Informatics Centre.

The service will be available for the High Court of Bombay at Goa, District and Sessions Courts as well as all sub-ordinate courts in the state. Presently, all the court fees are paid by way of impressed and adhesive stamps. Sometimes, there is a shortage of court fee stamps, and litigants find it difficult to obtain the court fee stamps.

As per a notice, “This issue is being resolved by using an electronic technology to provide payment of court fees through electronic mode of payment. This facility will be in addition to existing system of payment of court fees through court fee stamps.”

The notice further reads that “To avail of this service and for making electronic payment of court fees, user must have internet banking account, debit/credit card of respective bank specified by payment gateway website. Necessary user manual to make payment through electronic mode is available on the official website of High Court of Bombay at Goa. In addition to this, demo explaining the method of electronic payment is available in the electronic payment gateway.”