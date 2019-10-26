HC grants interim relief to govt over Reliance power dues

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government has challenged before the High Court of Bombay at Goa the order of the Panaji Arbitration Appellate Authority allowing award of Rs 292 crore ordered by the Arbitration Tribunal to Reliance Infrastructure as dues of power supply.

The vacation bench of the High Court has placed this matter before regular bench on November 8. Meanwhile, the High Court has granted interim relief to Goa government by staying the order of the Appellate Authority till further hearing or order.

The Arbitration Tribunal had ordered Goa government to pay electricity bill dues of Rs 292 crore to Reliance Infrastructure owned RSPL by April 15, 2018.

The arbitration authority had further cleared that if Goa government fails to pay dues by April 15, 2018 then it has to pay the dues with added 15 per cent interest per annum.

In a hearing, the Goa government had contended before the Arbitration Appellate Authority that if Reliance Infrastructure Limited comes up with new and reasonable settlement proposal, then the issue related to electricity bill dues between Goa government and Reliance Salgaonkar Power Limited can be settled amicably.

The Goa government in its appeal to the Appellate Authority had contended that RSPL did not honour the clauses of the agreement and has pleaded to set aside the order of the Tribunal.

Reliance Infrastructure Limited is the parent company of Reliance Salgaonkar Power Limited, which was set up exclusively to sell electricity to Goa government.