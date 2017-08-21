HC disposes of plea on Shah meeting at Dabolim airport

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Bringing end to the controversy over the July 1 BJP meeting at the Dabolim airport, the Airport Authority of India has submitted a written undertaking before the High Court of Bombay at Goa that authorities will ensure that in future no such occurrence in airport area will take place.

In the undertaking filed on oath, the AAI director, Dabolim airport, said the airport authorities will ensure that in future no such occurrence ever takes place under any circumstances, and that the airport area and its precincts are not used for any such occurrence.

Accepting the undertaking submitted by the AAI, the HC bench comprising Justice G.S Patel and Justice Nutan Sardessai disposed of the petition filed by Aires Rodrigues.

In his petition, Rodrigues had drawn the attention of the High Court that for the first time ever a public meeting was organised by a political party on July 1, 2017 within the high security precincts of an airport. The state BJP unit held a public meeting at the Dabolim airport in violation of law. The meeting was addressed by BJP’s national president Amit Shah.

Submitting photographs of the public meeting, Rodrigues in his petition had further stated that the BJP on the one hand had falsely claimed that all necessary permissions to hold that meeting were obtained while at the same time also had maintained that the meeting was not preplanned but spontaneous.