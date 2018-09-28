HC directs North Goa collector to act against filling up of fields

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the North Goa collector to act in accordance with the recent amendment to the Goa Land Revenue Code against the illegal filling up of fields along the Ribandar-Merces road.

The court directions came while hearing a contempt petition filed over the alleged inaction of the authorities to the continued dumping of debris and garbage along the Panaji-Old Goa bypass road.

The court has adjourned the further hearing to October.

The petitioner Aires Rodrigues drew the attention of the court to the recent amendment to Section 33 of the Goa Land Revenue Code which was notified on September 18 and now empowers the collector to without giving any notice restore to its original position the low-lying fields which are land filled, and to recover the costs incurred from the owner.

As directed by the court on June 26, the Old Goa police inspector at the last hearing on September 12 had submitted his report to the court on the illegal filling of comunidade fields, which has been carried out along the Ribandar-Merces road.

In his contempt petition, Rodrigues pointed out that in 2007 a public interest litigation had been filed over the rampant dumping of building debris along the Panaji-Old Goa bypass road, and that taking serious note of the gross violations of law, various orders came to be passed by the High Court.