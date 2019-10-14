HC directs govt to file action plan on potholes in 2 days

The High Court on Monday directed the Government to file an action plan with time lines within 2 days on the proposed measures to tackle the potholes dotting Goa roads. Adv Jamshed Mistry, who was the amicus curiae in the Maharashtra petition on potholes, appeared for the petitioner and submitted before the court the interiom and final orders in the Maharashtra matter.

Aam Aadmi Party General Secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar, is the petitioner in the matter. He said that a judgement in a similar PIL was decided by another division bench of the High Court in a suo motto writ petition last year. He said that the petition was filed as the government had failed to act causing enormous hardships to the common man in the state.