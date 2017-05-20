HC Arambol blank Immaculate Conception 3-0

CUNCOLIM: A brace by Shashank Ashwekar and a goal by medio Dalesh Pednekar enabled Holy Cross Sports Club, Arambol blank Immaculate Conception Sports Club, Paroda 3-0 in the GFA’s First Division League match played at Cuncolim grounds on Saturday. The win takes Holy Cross SC to 21 points from 16 games, while Immaculate Conception SC are on 14 points from 16 games.

Holy Cross SC converted the only chance they got in the first half. In the 13th minute, Dalesh Pednekar on collecting a through pass moved to the left flank and from near the flag post, passed the ball to an unmarked Shashank Ashwekar who neatly placed the ball to the far end of Paroda goal, giving no chance at all to Presley under the bar.

The first half saw Immaculate Conception SC lacking cohesion in their play, giving Holy Cross SC an advantage. The IC, Paroda lads went into the break trailing by a goal.

Holy Cross SC consolidated their lead early in the second half. HC, Arambol’s medio Vivek Naik beat two defenders and from the top of the box passed to the ball to Shanshank in Paroda’s six yard area, from the HC, Arambol striker made no mistake,2-0. The third goal came in the 68th minute when HC Arambol’s Dalesh’s strike beat IC, Paroda keeper Presley Mascarenhas.

IC, Paroda could hardly make any inroads into the Arambol half, and their strikers were Elloy Soares and Godfrey Silva were not helped by a non-functioning midfield.

Holy Cross, Arambol are in sixth poistion on the table, Immaculate Conception, Paroda are languishing third from bottom.

Salgaocar FC (Jrs) win

In another GFA First Division League match at Ambelim grounds, two second half goals saw Salgaocar FC (Jrs) beat Goa Police Sports Club 2-0. The unbeaten Salgaocar lads struck through Denil Rebello(57th minute) and Ronaldo Oliveira(79th minute). The win takes the Green Brigade with 33 points from 15 games to second spot on the table.