HC allows anchoring of Lucky 7 in Mandovi

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has allowed MV Lucky Seven casino vessel to anchor in the Mandovi so as to facilitate an underwater survey which will assess the damage occurred to the grounded vessel.

The High Court has directed the Captain of Ports to specify and inform about a place by September 15 where the vessel can be anchored. The vessel will be anchored at the specified place on September 20.

The underwater survey has to be completed by September 24.

The 75-metre long offshore casino vessel, which ran grounded on the Miramar beach, has now developed a 12-metre deep crack at its bottom.

The High Court had directed the casino vessel promoters to remove it from Miramar on top priority so that it does not create serious environmental damage to the beach. The High Court has said that if any type of pollution is caused to river Mandovi then it will have to be dealt with by the company. Any breach of High Court’s directions will result in cancellation of permissions and licences, and the state government will be free to take any step to recover the cost.

The High Court has also directed both the state government and the company to prepare a status report.