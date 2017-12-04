Hawaldar is GSPCB chief, for now

Wednesday , 13 December 2017
December 13, 2017

PANAJI: The government has given the charge of the Goa State Pollution Control Board chairman to  environment secretary Daulat Hawaldar.  In the absence of a fulltime board chairman, Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma had been holding the charge. The notification has been issued by director of science, technology and environment Parag Nagarcekar on December 8, giving the charge  of GSPCB  chairman  to Hawaldar.

Official said  that ‘appointment’ of the environment secretary as GSPCB chairman  is a temporary arrangement, as fulltime chairman Ganesh Budhu Shetgaonkar, who has been selected for the post, is expected to take charge by December-end.

The GSPCB has been without a fulltime chief since March 2016 when the then chairman Jose Noronha demitted office and took over as chairman of the Goa Public Service Commission.

