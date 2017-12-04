Hawaldar is GSPCB chief, for now

PANAJI: The government has given the charge of the Goa State Pollution Control Board chairman to environment secretary Daulat Hawaldar. In the absence of a fulltime board chairman, Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma had been holding the charge. The notification has been issued by director of science, technology and environment Parag Nagarcekar on December 8, giving the charge of GSPCB chairman to Hawaldar.

Official said that ‘appointment’ of the environment secretary as GSPCB chairman is a temporary arrangement, as fulltime chairman Ganesh Budhu Shetgaonkar, who has been selected for the post, is expected to take charge by December-end.

The GSPCB has been without a fulltime chief since March 2016 when the then chairman Jose Noronha demitted office and took over as chairman of the Goa Public Service Commission.