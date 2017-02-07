Haveli-Curti locals oppose construction of service road

PONDA: Hundreds of locals from Haveli-Curti gathered on Panaji-Belgaum national highway, on Tuesday morning, opposing the construction of a service road, of flyover, being constructed adjoining Sunni Shahi Masjid, and tried to stop the work near Savitri Hall junction.

The flyover is being constructed across the Curti bypass road.

The locals are demanding that the service road be constructed 10 metres away from the masjid, and a proper parking facility provided in the vicinity for the visiting devotees.

According to the locals, the service road of the flyover passes close to the masjid, due to which its entrance will be blocked.

There won’t be also any space available to park the vehicles, they said, adding they had discussed the issue with local MLA and PWD Minister.

“That time, the PWD Minister had assured us to find out a solution. But without working out any solution, contractor has started with the construction of the retaining wall, excavation and paneling work for the service road. Taking note of this, the locals called an urgent meeting and decided to stop the work. PWD engineers were informed about it,” said Mullam Abbas, a local leader and president of state IJM.

PWD executive engineer, national highway division, Vijay Mardolkar visited the spot and assured the locals to find out a solution.

The PWD principle chief engineer also visited the site in the evening to take stock of the situation, and asked the locals to place their demand in writing before the PWD.

“The ongoing excavation work and paneling work in the vicinity of the masjid have been stopped, and will be resumed after finding a solution to the issue,” said Mardolkar.

“Sunni Shahi Masjid is 600-years-old. The heritage structure will be damaged due to the ongoing construction work,” said Abbas.

“The PWD had acquired the land for the construction of the national highway in 1988, and during that time existing masjid structure was not there. Land was acquired leaving proper space for Sunni Shahi Masjid, and as per the land survey, masjid structure has been extended after the acquisition of land,” informed officials from PWD’s Panaji office.