‘Hatsya Bimb’ humour fest tomorrow, 2 books to be released

Goan publishing house Bimb Prakashan will hold its annual humour festival ‘Hatsya Bimb’ on October 19. The fifth edition of the festival will be organised by Bimb Parivar in association with Directorate of Art and Culture, Government of Goa and the Goa State Central Library.

Two Konkani books – ‘Naranga and Sursuri’ by humour writer KM Sukhthankar and ‘Borkari Khand – 3’ by Dilip Borkar as well as the annual Diwali magazine by Bimb Prakashan ‘Bimb Diwali Ank’ will be released during the festival.

The day-long festival will be inaugurated at 10:30 a.m. at the Krishnadas Shyama Central Library. An exhibition of books on humour will be the highlight of the festival. Social activist Pramod Salgaonkar and senior journalist Prakash Kamat will be the chief guests at the event.

The inaugural session will be followed by a discussion on ‘My favourites in Konkani humorous literature’. Writers Sandesh Prabhudesai, Sudesh Bhobe, Rupali Kamat Shetye, Sakharam Borkar, Sumedha Lavande, Avita Gaonkar, Baban Bhagat, Sangita Mhapne, Pralhad Nayak and Rupa Kosambe will participate in the discussion.

The afternoon session will see a poetry recital session with ‘humour’ as the primary theme. Ashok Bhosle, Baban Bhagat, Avita Gaonkar, Soniya Shah, Amey Nayak, Nayana Adarkar, Nutan Sakhardande, Bharat Nayak, Sharmila Prabhu , Ulhas Nasnolkar and other well known poets will recite their poetry.

Dramatised version of humorous literature will be presented to the audience at 4:30 p.m. by Rashmi Nayak, Raghoba Parab, Lakshmikant Mavjekar and Manjusha Sukhthankar. The festival will conclude with the book release function at the hands of social activist Nirmala Sawant and editor of Lokmat Daily Raju Nayak.