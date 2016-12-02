Saturday , 3 December 2016
TRENDING NOW

Harrowing time for bank employees

Posted by: nt December 3, 2016 in Goa News

SHOAIB SHAIKH | NT Staff Reporter

PANAJI: The demonetisation of high-value currency notes  has led to strenuous times for the bank employees and a number of them are facing serious health problems, including blood pressure, mainly due to stress.

However, fortunately  no fatality has been reported in the state.

Taking cognisance of the problems faced by the employees, Goa Bank Employees Association  has advised them to take precautions to avoid any untoward incident.

There are around 2500 bank employees  in Goa, who  work at the level of officer or clerical staff.

GBEA general secretary Antonio Maximiano Pereira said  the  employees across the state regardless the size and human resource strength of a bank have been going through  a stressful time,   as the demonetisation  has led to long queues outside every bank branch.

“I am receiving calls daily from bank staff informing me about one or two staffers collapsing in the bank premises. In some cases, employees  took ill after office hours and not reported for work. We are worried for the health of the staff as it is getting affected,” he said.

Although no data is available with the GBEA, some  35 employees of  a nationalised  bank working in different branches  in the state have collapsed in the office premises while on duty. Around 20 of them, who had reported ill, have not reported back to work due to serious health problems. Stating that the level of work pressure has not lessened even after three weeks of the demonetisation, he said that a case was brought to his notice where a staffer of a nationalised bank met with an accident while on way back  home  with low blood pressure levels after harrowing time at the workplace.

A woman bank staffer who was eight-month pregnant was relieved only after the intervention of the GBEA.

Sources said  the woman employee was working continuously and complained of fatigue.

Bank staffers said that they are forced to work for long hours, sometimes without even a break for  attending to the necessary human needs.

“Some have to even skip lunch break, which is adding to the health problems,” an staffer said.

“Every note that is in the safe of the counter needs to tally, and therefore you are continuously under pressure over mismatch. A number of employees have even lost their own money due to the mismatch in tally,” another employee stated.

While the employees have been put to test their accuracy while dealing with people for the exchange and deposit of the demonetised notes, the general public frustrated by the shortage  of lower denomination currency notes has been abusive towards the employees.

“The male employees still manage to either take it down the bitter way or respond to the customer, but the female employees are being given a hard time…  I know of female staff who have either broken down in   tears or collapsed after facing abusive language from the customers,” Pereira said.

He further said the shortage  of currency notes has added to the woes of the employees.

“We had received communication from the Reserve Bank of India regarding extension of working hours of the banks for the first week after the demonetisation began. We still continue, and have  not been able to cope up…  you cannot stop the work when the customers are at the counters,” he added.

While the bank employees are already facing health issues due to the cash crunch and long working hours, the state government  in its drive to go cashless by the end of December has asked the banks to conduct awareness camps and training sessions.

“Banks are already running short of staff and these training sessions will put additional pressure on the employees as some of the existing staff will now be requisitioned  for that work,” Pereira said.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com