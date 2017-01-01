‘Hard work, dedication converted setbacks into stepping stones to our business success’

Entrepreneur Shailesh Muzumdar is the founder of Fyregard Enterprises, a successful turnkey company for fire protection systems such as fire hydrant system, fire alarm/ detection system, fire sprinkler system, kitchen suppression systems, etc. He first set up his unit in Bicholim Industrial Estate before moving into a bigger factory in Corlim IDC in 2001.

Q: Why did you opt to start a business in Goa?

I used to come with my family to Goa every year to Mangueshi temple during my childhood. I always had an emotional attachment to Goa. As a youngster I visited Goa sometimes. I had already started my business in Mumbai and was planning to start a factory. I got a readymade shed with GIDC at Bicholim in 1994. Hence, I set up business in Goa.

Q: Your toughest task in setting up the business?

Yes. Establishing business in Goa was not an easy task. I had already finished a few prestigious projects outside Goa. During the first two-three years I had to start right from scratch, establishing infrastructure and building of clientele. In fact my setbacks determined me to setup my business in Goa. Sheer hard work, commitment and dedicated efforts converted the setbacks into stepping stones to success.

Q: Have you achieved all your goals? If not what remains to be done?

Yes I have achieved my goals, but as you know sky is the limit. Taking a review of the past, I want to improve and give the best services to my customer. We are market leaders since last 15 years, however there has been tough competition since last five years and we have to work very hard to maintain the market leadership.

Q: Your best business moment

Yet to come.

Q: What do you feel are the key elements of success in your kind of business?

Hardwork, discipline, a strong determination and good after sales service.

Q: What would be your advice to youngsters venturing into business?

Don’t just take a leap in the dark. First setup your goal, then chalk out a plan and achieve your goal step by step. This will give a direction to sort out your priorities and work in a balanced manner. Planning not only helps you clarify your goals but gives you innovative ideas and a never give-up attitude. It sets you in the right direction.

Q: How did you settle down and merge into the Goan lifestyle?

My ancestors are from Goa. Goans are very warm and loving people. Actually, right now while answering this question I realised I have blended well into the Goan life style.

Q: Customs or festivals that appeal to you!

Goa has a fine blend of Goan and Portuguese culture. I enjoy the Ganesh festival which is celebrated on a larger scale, as compared to Diwali. Whether it is Narkasur during Diwali, Christmas, Shigmostav or the Jatras all festivals appeal to me as they establish a healthy bonding among people from all walks of life.

Q: State one aspect of Goa which has changed for better or worse?

From the time I settled in Goa till date, I have seen Goa changing at rapid pace. I think the pace should be slowed down to maintain the natural beauty of Goa.

Q: What changes would you like to see in the business as well as social environment?

We need to encourage our next generation to venture into business. The youngsters should be given ideas to establish and manage the business through business workshops. Also we require proper vocational training for locals as it is very difficult to get people locally.

Q: If not a businessman, what would you have chosen as a profession? Why?

Research. That line really fascinated me.

Q: Your definition of susegado

Actually people have wrong interpretation of the word ‘Susegado’ as lazy. But according to me it means working in a relaxed manner.