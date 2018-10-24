Hard-pressed govt tightens its belt

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Exposing the sorry affairs of state finances, the government has asked all the departments to go for a 25 per cent cut in revenue expenditure for the last two quarters of the current financial year so as to rationalise expenditure.

The government has also said the expenditure for the six months – quarter III and quarter IV of the financial year 2018-19 – will be done based on the liquidity position of the state treasury.

An office memorandum issued by finance secretary Daulat Hawaldar has capped expenses for the last three months of the current financial year to not more than 1/5th of budgetary estimates.

For the months of February and March 2019, the budgetary estimate spending will be at 8 per cent only, it added.

“The expenditure for each month of the quarter III (October to December 2018) and quarter IV (January to March 2019) shall be done wholly based on the monthly expenditure plan vis-à-vis liquidity position of the state treasury,” the office memorandum said.

In order to effectively monitor the expenditure pattern as well as reduce the ‘rush’ of expenditure during the last quarter of January-March 2019, the

government has asked all the departments to prepare monthly expenditure plan (separately for capital and revenue account) as well as monthly revenue plan (expected), so that the finance department can regulate the expenditure vis-à-vis, revenue collection keeping in mind disbursements under flagship schemes and expenditure on development, as well as enhanced provision for the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

For finalising the MEP, the departments have been asked to bring into effect a 25 per cent cut in revenue expenditure including interest payments, repayment of debt, payment of salaries and pension, and that no re-appropriation of funds to augment revenue heads of expenditure other than salaries and pensions shall be allowed during the current financial year.

It further said that not more than 1/5th of the budgetary estimates shall be spent during the last three months of this financial year, except under flagship schemes of the government.

“During the month of February and March, the expenditure of each department should be limited to 8 per cent of the budget estimate and in no case should it exceed the limit prescribed. This limit is to be enforced both scheme wise as well as for the demands for grants as a whole,” the finance secretary said.

Hawaldar has specified that if any excess expenditure required to be carried out then the same has to be done with prior concurrence of the finance department.