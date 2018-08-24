Happenings

ACTIVITIES

Birth centenary celebrations: Dalgado Konknni Akademi will celebrate the birth centenary of one of the greatest lovers and activists of Konkani late Berta Menezes on August 24, 4 p.m. at the Multipurpose Hall, Central Library, Panaji.

Friday balcao:

Friday Balcao the fortnightly discussion event will be held on August 24 and will focus on working together to prevent suicides in Goa. The discussion is being held to prepare for World Suicide Prevention Day. The event will be held from 4 p.m. at the Goa Desc Resource Centre, Mapusa. Details: fridaybalcao@gmail.com

Exhibition of crystals:

The Goa Science Centre and Planetarium is hosting the travelling exhibition The Wonderful World of Crystals. The exhibition will open on August 24, 10.30 a.m. and remain on view till September 30.

Monsoon flea:

Tarang in association with CIBA will be organising the Monsoon Flea, exhibition cum sale by women entreprenuers on August 23 and 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Auditorium Hall, Agnel Ashram Campus,Verna. Details: 9158063030/ 8087655341.

Matoli and dekhawa making:

The Directorate of Art and Culture is organising the matoli decoration competition for individual households at state level from September 15 to 18. The Dekhawa making presentation will also be organised only for Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandals at state level from September 19 to 22. Those interested are requested to collect application forms from Directorate of Art and Culture, Sanskruti Bhavan, Panaji, Ravindra Bhavan, Curchorem, Ravindra Bhavan, Margao, Ravindra Bhavan, Baina Vasco, Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali and Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir, Ponda and submit it by August 30. Details: 2404640.

Heritage tour:

Make it Happen is organising a Bonderam Festival tour around Divar which will be followed by Bonderam festival celebrations on August 25, 11 a.m. The tour will begin from Divar Ribandar Ferry Point. A Fontainhas walking tour will be held on August 25 and 27, 4.30 a.m. from General Post Office, Panaji while the Old Goa Heritage Walk will be held on August 26, 10.30 a.m. from Viceroy’s Arch, Old Goa. Details: contact@makeithappen.co.in/ 9740616295.

Of art and architecture:

Explore the art and architectural treasures atop ‘Monte Santo’ (Holy Hill) with Noah Fernandes on August 25, 9 a.m. The walk will begin at St Augustine’s Tower, Old Goa. Fee: 300/- per participant. Details: museumofchristianart@gmail.com /0832-2285299 /9890031510.

Learning about Vasco:

Soul Travelling is organising the Vasco Walk on August 26, 4 p.m. Details: 8806639137

Haatgun Culinary Tour:

Take a walk through the colorful Mapusa market with Make it Happen and proceed to a heritage home converted into a cozy guest house where the host will teach you a few Goan recipes on August 26, 10.30 a.m. Details: contact@makeithappen.co.in/ 9740616295.

One day trek:

The Youth Hostels Association of India, Porvorim Unit is organising a one day trek to Hivre waterfalls in Valpoi on August 26. A special bus will leave from Maruti Temple, Porvorim at 7.30 am, from Patto, Panaji at 8 a.m. and 8.20a.m. at Gandhi circle, Mapusa. Details: -9423888820/9823758456.

Monsoon Trekking Expedition:

The Goa Tourism Development Corporation will be conducting a monsoon trek to Tonir Cascade, Sattari on August 26. Transport arrangements have been made from Margao and Mapusa Residency at 7:30 a.m. and from Paryatan Bhavan, Patto, Panjim at 8.30 a.m. On the way pick up arrangements are available at Old Goa, Banasthari and Sankhali health centre. Registration fee is `800/ inclusive of food. Details: 9422057704/ 8379022215

Annual general meeting:

The annual general body meeting of Monte de Gurim Past Pupils Association will be held on August 26, 11 am at the Friary Hall, St Anthony’s High School, Monte de Guirim. This will be preceded by a Eucharistic celebration at 10.30 a.m.

Trek to Waghaped Waterfalls: Prime Treks and Trails is organising a trek to Waghaped Waterfall on August 26. A special bus will leave from Patto, EDC Complex at 7.30 a.m. Fee: `1200 per person. Details: maketing.primetours@gmail.com /8999902205/ 9822387725/ 2225255.

Quiz time:

The Sunday Evening Quiz Club’s Margao August Quiz will be held on August 26, 5 p.m. at the Urban Health Centre, Margao. The quiz will be hosted by Nitish Wagle and is open to all. The club will also be starting a series of quizzes called the QFI League set by the Quiz Foundation of India, Chennai which will be held every fortnight. The first of these will be held on August 26 at 4 p.m. Details: www.seqc.blogspot.com.

Consumer meeting:

The Raia Civic and Consumer Forum (RCCF) will have its monthly general meeting of consumers on August 26, 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Snows High School, Raia.

ART AND CULTURE .

Tiatr competition:

The 5th Tiatr Competition ‘B’ Group of Kala Academy is on till September 5, 7 p.m. daily at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao. Tachea Huskean Jiye which was earlier scheduled to be staged on August 17 will now be staged on August 24, 7 p.m. at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

Art exhibition:

Scapes: an artistic representation of landscapes and terrains, painted using a minimal palette with various media by Siddharth Kerkar will be held from August 25 to September 10 at Museum of Goa, Pilerne. The inauguration will be on August 25, 6 p.m. Details: info.museumofgoa@gmail.com/ 7722089666

Short films:

Fundacao Oriente and The Story Of Foundation are organising the screening of the best of the Story Of Space short films for adults and kids on August 25 and 26. There will also be a motion picture workshop for kids. Details: forient.india@gmail.com/ 2230728

FAITH

Retreat on Holy Eucharist:

A residential Charismatic retreat in English and Konkani on the theme ‘Holy Eucharist and Christian Life’ will be conducted by Pilar Retreat Team on August 24, 5 p.m. at Pilar Animation Centre, Pilar. Details: 9922622782.

Workshop/Seminar/ Lecture

Astrobiology course:

The Directorate of Extramural Studies and Extension Services is holding a course on ‘Astrobiology: Our Quest for Signs of Life Outside Earth’, a non credit course by Nandakumar Kamat, from August 24 to December 22, 3 p.m. at Council Hall, Goa University. Details: GUASTROBIOLOGY2018@gmail.com/ 9423889629.

Panel discussion:

A panel discussion on the topic ‘The Supreme Court Judgment on Passive Euthanasia’ will be held on August 24 from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Organised by VM Salgaocar College of Law, Miramar in association with Society for Youth Development – Sanjeevan, Nageshi, Ponda and International Center Goa. Speakers: MRK Prasad, principal, VM Salgaocar College of Law; Dattaprasad Lawande, advocate General for Goa; Shekhar Salkar, Cancer Care, Manipal Hospitals, Goa; Madhuri Rao, social worker. Open to all.

Narrative practices training:

Sethu in collaboration with UMMEED Mumbai is conducting a 2-day training program in narrative practices on August 24 and 25, 9.30a.m. to 5 p.m. at Instituto Nossa Senhora de Piedade, Panaji. Details: reachus@sethu./ 7720013749.

Mental health talk: As part of Spandan Part 4, ‘Mental Health: The Growing Unrest In Goa’, a talk by producer, host, football- journalist, survivor Sumedh Bilgi will be held on August 24, 6.30 p.m. at The Sincro Hotel, Fatorda. Details: 9423820332.

Talk:

Center for Study of Philosophy and Humanities, Goa is organising a talk on the theme ‘Unbecoming Citizen’ by senior assistant editor, The Hindu, Prakash Kamat on August 24, 5 p.m. at Sahil Manzil, Opposite Salgaonkar Law college, Miramar. Details: 9225903427.

Cake workshop: A two day cake workshop will be organised by Cake Bites on August 24 and 25 at Aquem, Margao. Details: 9881344964

Acting course:

Mindversity presents the Fundamentals of Acting certification course from August 25 to September 9 at 1930, Vasco. The course is lead by Devendranath Sankarnarayanan. Details: 8178273467/ 7982949013

Ghumat workshop:

Ravindra Bhavan, Margao is organising a workshop on ghumat vadan from August 27 to September 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants should be above the age of 10 years. Those interested are requested to collect application forms from the office and submit it on or before August 24.

Understanding overseas education: Learn more about overseas education including entrance exams, various scholarship options, financial aids etc in Australia and New Zealand on August 25, 4 p.m. at Maxxcell Institute of Professional Studies Pvt. Ltd, Panaji. Details: http://www.maxxcelloverseas.com/espresso-yourself-study-in-australia-newzealand/

Momo love: Learn to make momos and yummy sauces on August 25, 9 a.m. at Plot 134, Maria Villa, street 1, Nagali Hills Colony, Dona Paula. Cost per person is `2,000. Details: 9823990670.

Cakes and kebabs: Decorated cakes and kebabs workshop with Fatima Moniz will be held on August 25 and 26, 3 to 6.30 p.m. at Raia. Details: fatima@moniz.in/ 9370275702/ 8459427229/08322776035.

Bake it right:

A baking workshop will be held on August 25, 3 p.m. at 1930 Vasco. Details: 9604002287 / 8551930213.

Talk on vedic scriptures: ‘Sensing the Essence of the Universe -Learning from Vedic Scriptures and Sciences’, a talk by Ashok Prabhu, vedic scholar will be held on August 25, 11 a.m. at The International Centre Goa.

ICG lecture:

‘The Past and the Future in India-Pakistan Relations’, a lecture by director general, Indian Council for World Affairs Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan and Singapore T C A Raghavan (IFS, Retd) will be held on August 25, 11 a.m. at The International Centre Goa, Dona Paula health

Fertility camp: Vision Hospital and Sunshine IVF is conducting a free fertility camp with MD (OBG), Fellow in Reproductive Medicine (IVF Specialist) Sachin Narvekar on August 25 and 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vision Hospital, Duler, Mapusa. Details: 2253388/ 0832-2263388. Free OPD consultation:

OPD consultations:

Manipal Hospitals Goa will organise a Free OPD Consultations, for all Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana [DDSSY] Card Holders till August 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all working days during the month of July 2018. Consultations strictly by appointments only. Details: 6632500.

Friday health talk:

How to be a Johnny Walker’, a talk on all aspects of walking by consultant – Orthopedician, Manipal Hospital, Deep B. Bhandare will be held on August 31, 4.30 p.m. organised by The International Centre Goa in association with Manipal Hospitals

Vipassana meditation:

Goa Vipassana Trust is organising a 10-day Vipassana meditation course for new and old students, from September 1 to 11. This residential course will be held at Shree Shantadurga Shankhawaleshwari Sausthan, Veling, Gothan. Details: athttp://www.dhamma.org/en/schedules/noncentre/goa.in/ 7076218356.

