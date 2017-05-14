Handcarts have a ‘free-run’ in Margao despite adding to traffic congestion

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Handcarts operating in various parts of the commercial town Margao are causing obstruction to the free movement of traffic on the busy roads here.

A traffic cell police officer informed that the number of licences granted to handcarts selling fruits, vegetables, and other items is less than the number of handcarts spotted operating on the roads. He said several of the handcarts are operating with the same registration number.

Evan as Margao traffic police have stepped up its campaign against violation of Motor Vehicle Act and other offences by vehicle owners, the handcarts in various parts of the town selling fruits, vegetables and eatables seem to be having nobody to keep a check on them, who contribute to traffic congestion happening on the roads.

Neither Margao police nor the traffic cell or Margao municipality have taken cognisance of the handcarts that operate by the roadsides and cause obstruction to traffic.

According to sources in police, several unauthorised handcarts operate in the town.

“We have informed Margao Municipal Council to keep a check on the number of handcarts operating in the town and how many are without licences,” said an officer from Margao traffic cell.

As per police, the number of illegal handcarts operating in the town has also gone up. It is learnt that the Margao police have sent a letter to Margao Municipal Council asking it to verify the number of handcarts operating in the town.

Sources in the civic body said that the market committee of the municipal council has decided that survey of illegal handcarts be conducted and the report be submitted to chief officer for action.

The sources stated that this matter will be discussed in the civic body meeting and a resolution will be adopted.

It is learnt that some vendors have availed of benefit of government scheme and are carrying out business of selling fruits, vegetables on handcarts.

In view of the congestion that handcarts cause on the roads, some prominent citizens have met municipal officials demanding action against such vendors.

In the past, the civic body had conducted raids and seized some handcarts moving illegally in the town.

Sources in MMC taxation section said that the market inspector has been asked to verify licences given to handcarts as it is noticed that more handcarts are operating in the town then the number of licences granted.

MMC has posted market inspectors and junior staff in the town to oversee and initiate action against vendors encroaching upon municipal areas.