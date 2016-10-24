Hand over Kamakshi Forex case to CBI: HC to Goa government

PANAJI: A division bench of the High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the state government to hand over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the investigation of the multi-crore scam involving Margao-based Kamakshi Forex owned by Nilesh Raikar.

The High Court has also directed the CBI to file a status report of the probe every four months.

Seeking a CBI investigation into this mega scam, counsels representing the duped investors pointed out to the High Court that Goa police were hand in gloves with the politically influential Raikar, who duped almost 800 investors to the tune of a whopping over Rs 55 crore.

The High Court, earlier this month, had expressed its displeasure over the lax probe by the Economic Offences Cell (EOC) of Goa police, which had been investigating the scam. After directions from the High Court, the EOC had registered ten FIRs against Raikar and others for having committed offences of cheating and breach of trust.

Pointing out that every crime has to be investigated strictly in accordance with law and in the same zeal, Adv Aires Rodrigues had submitted to the court that Goa police, which had recently gone overboard in probing certain other cases involving a couple of crores was intentionally dragging its feet while conducting only a superficial probe into this case.