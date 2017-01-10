Habitual offender to be externed

PANAJI : The Panaji police have initiated externment proceedings against one more alleged habitual offender Malik Kadroli from Taleigao. The police said that Kadroli (24) is involved in a number of criminal cases which include thefts and assaults. The Panaji police have also issued notices to over 100 miscreants so as to desist them from indulging in any crimes.

The police said that persons having criminal background could possibly create a law and order situation as well as threaten or intimidate voters during the assembly elections as such action is being initiated under the relevant provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Apart from this, the Panaji police have also issued notices to the outlets selling liquor to abide by the directions issued by the authorities to close by 11 pm in view of the elections scheduled next month failing which action will be initiated under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, the police had initiated externment proceedings against Paulo D’Cruz from Taleigao and a report has been submitted to the deputy collector, Tiswadi, for initiating necessary action.

There are 14 such habitual offenders under the jurisdiction of the Panaji police station and the police are monitoring their activities.

The police had also sent reports against around 265 miscreants to the deputy collector under the sections of the CrPC for executing bond of good behaviour.