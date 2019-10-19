GWMC permits CCP, Taleigao to use Saligao facility for 10 days

Panaji: The Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) has written to the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) as well as the Taleigao village panchayat authorising them to deposit waste at the Solid Waste Management Facility at Saligao.

The letters written by managing director of the GWMC Levinson Martins state that the CCP is allowed to deposit organic waste up to 10 TPD, while the Taleigao village panchayat is allowed to deposit organic waste up to 5 TPD, for a period of ten days, till October 28. The GWMC also mentions that the extension to this authorisation is subject to the approval of its board of directors, at the upcoming BoD meeting scheduled on October 21.

The letter states that the waste shall be segregated and free from any contamination of inorganic waste.

The waste transportation vehicles should be properly covered and functional leachate collection tank of adequate capacity (minimum 60 ltrs) shall be installed, the communique adds.

Meanwhile, City Mayor Uday Madkaikar has said that since the GWMC has given the CCP a ten-day period to deposit its organic waste, the CCP would also allow sewage tankers from Calangute/ Saligao to use the sewage treatment plant in Panaji, for a ten-day period. He also hoped that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would extend this time limit and get the issue resolved permanently.

It may be recalled that the people of Saligao had stopped 14 garbage trucks from Panaji/ Taleigao proceeding towards the plant, last week, stating that leachate was leaking along the road on their way to the treatment plant.

The CCP, in retaliation had disallowed the sewage trucks from Saligao using the STP in the city.