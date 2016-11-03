GVP overrules Pacheco’s UGDP merger plan, relieves Viola

PANAJI: Accepting party president Viola Pacheco’s resignation, Goa Vikas Party’s (GVP) central executive committee unanimously rejected its chief Mickky Pacheco’s proposal to merge the GVP into the United Goans Democratic Party (UGDP).

Addressing the media after attending the CEC meeting, GVP general secretary Lyndon Monteiro informed that the party’s decision-making body, the CEC has unanimously rejected the party chief’s proposal to merge it with UGDP.

He said, “The proposal made by Mickky Pacheco to merge the GVP into the UGDP failing which he will quit the GVP has been unanimously rejected. All members were unanimous that the identity of the party should not only be maintained but strengthened.”

Stating that the party will march forward sans its sitting MLA Pacheco during the 2017 elections, he said that the party has decided that any member who wants to quit the party can do so.

However, he clarified that the party has not received any communication from the chief. “We have left the decision to him, whether to continue or to quit. We have not received any formal proposal or request from him… However, the decision has been taken in view of the media statement made by him,” Monteiro stated.

Meanwhile, the letter received by Monteiro on Thursday November 3 from Viola Pacheco stated that she tenders her resignation from the party position as well as the primary membership of the party. “The CEC has accepted her resignation in toto,” the general secretary added.

Monteiro once considered as the confidant of Nuvem MLA is speculated to contest against his long-time friend turned political foe in 2017 assembly elections.

Responding to the speculations, Monteiro said, “If my party wants me to contest anywhere I am willing to do so… I have not said anywhere that I will cross swords (against Mickky) or I will contest from a particular constituency.”

He further maintained that the decision on the number of seats that the party will contest will be taken by the party after analysing the party’s strength. “The party has not decided yet the number of seats that we will contest. However, according to our strength we will contest the number of seats in the constituencies where we stand a chance,” he added.