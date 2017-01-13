GVP not to have post-poll alliance with BJP if there is ideology conflict: Lyndon

MARGAO: Declaring Goa Vikas Party’s (GVP) four candidates – three for South Goa and one in North, the newly-elected president Lyndon Monteiro said that if there is a clash of ideology, the GVP will not have a post-poll alliance with the BJP unlike the last election.

GVP in 2012 had extended its support to the BJP government through its two MLAs– Francis Xavier Pacheco alias Mickky and Caetano Silva, who have now resigned.

On Friday, three Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) members joined the GVP and they were declared as candidates of the party.

The declared candidates are: Nelly Rodrigues for Cortalim, George Baretto – Navelim, Rakhi Naik – Sanguem and Gopas Das Arlekar – Pernem.

“We have to extend our support to some political party after the election. But, we will take the decision as per our manifesto and ideology if it matches that of the other party. We will also consult our supporters before taking a call on the post-poll alliance,” said Monteiro, while responding to media queries. He added that his party ideology is secular and for all-round development.

On MOI, airport and drug peddling issues, he said GVP is of the opinion that government grants should be given to English medium schools along with other schools, also the party is for retention of Dabolim airport.

He said the party will also work to curb drug menace which is existing in the state on a large scale.Nelly Rodrigues said she resigned from NCP since the party compromised for only two seats during the alliance talk.

George Baretto alleged that NCP took him for a ride despite assuring ticket to contest from Navelim.