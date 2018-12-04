Gunning for zone: applications for land conversion pour in

PANAJI: After the government decided to allow change in zones by charging fees, private individuals and constructions firms have begun filing applications for converting to settlement zone not only orchards, but also paddy fields, no-development and irrigation command areas, saltpans, natural cover and farmlands.

The 36 cases, which are pending with the town and country planning department, bring to the fore that only nine applications have sought change of zones from orchards to settlement or institutional or industrial zone.

Among the other cases, seven applications have sought change of zone from paddy field to settlement, five applications have sought the conversion of partly orchard zone and natural cover: it has been claimed that they were shown in settlement zone in the Regional Plan 2001 but indicated as orchard or natural cover in the Regional Plan 2021.

There are three applications, which have sought the conversion of no-development zone to settlement zone.

One application each has sought change of zone from irrigation command area to settlement zone and from saltpan to settlement zone.

There are applications which have sought change of zones from partly no-development zone, orchards, natural cover etc. There is one application from a hotel and resort seeking change in zone from ecotourism to settlement.

The last meeting of the Town and Country Planning board held on November 29 gave provisional approvals to applications for change in zones in which existing zones were irrigation command area, playground, paddy fields, agriculture or natural cover (which have been claimed to be in settlement zone as per Regional Plan 2001).

Last week, Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai had said the government would initiate action, including filing of a first information report, from January 1, 2019 onwards against those who fail to apply for changing zone of their purchased plots from orchard to settlement.