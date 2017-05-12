GUJ writes to CM over journalist movement curbs in Secretariat

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Taking serious objection to the proposal of the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to restrict the movement of the media persons in the secretariat/ ministerial block, the Goa Union of Journalists on Friday wrote a letter to him requesting to drop the plan to put restrictions on the entry of journalists in these premises.

“We have come to know that the government is thinking of putting restrictions on the entry of journalists/ reporters in the secretariat/ ministerial block at Porvorim,” GUJ president Sadguru Patil writes in the letter.

“Of recent, many times, we are experiencing that the security guards (at these places) are restraining journalists, who are visiting ministerial block as part of their duty,” he adds, pointing out, “You have once informally spoken to us about your plan to put some restrictions, however we had objected and suggested that you should consult every senior journalist on this matter.”

Maintaining that no government in the past had put such restrictions on journalists, the letter maintains, “We as an association are completely against such a plan because it will create hurdles in our duty.”

The letter further expresses concern over inviting selected reporters/ journalists by the Office of the Chief Minister for the press conferences of the Chief Minister. “We therefore, humbly request you to kindly call at least one journalist from each media organisation in the future,” it concludes.